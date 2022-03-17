From the RBA website, what Lowe is up to next week, and also a reminder of where the Bank's cash rate is currently at:

The RBA site does not say on the topic of Lowe's address, if any. I'll keep an eye out for any further info.

--

Yesterday I posted on a number of bank analysts looking for closer term rate hikes from the Bank:

Morgan Stanley shifting forward their forecast for a rate hike to August from November and Citi projecting 3 RBA rate hikes in 2022, beginning in August. Since the data CBA have reiterated their projection of a June 2022 Reserve Bank of Australia rate hike and RBC have joined them, also tipping a June lift-off (from previously forecasting August) for the RBA.