Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe spoke earlier:
RBA Gov Lowe: Further tightening of monetary policy may be needed
Follow up Q&A now. Lowe:
- Its perfectly understandable for lowest paid workers to be compensated for inflation
- We'll get into trouble if we accept that all workers need to be compensated for inflation
- If inflation stays high we are going to feel a lot of pain
Hasn’t been any shift in the RBA’s inflation tolerance, what has changed in recent months is the RBA's assessment of risks
Lowe adds:
- Australians shoulddn't fall into a state of despair. Says there is a path back to better times and increasing real wages.
Lowe shouldn't set himself up as a motivational speaker. If he put the scare into people instead of these attempts at cheering us all up, the RBA efforts to subdue demand in the economy via rate rises, and hence reduce inflationary price pressure, would be more effective.
