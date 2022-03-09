Posts are here:

RBA Governor Lowe says its plausible the cash rate will rise later this year

RBA Gov. Lowe says not clear high CPI will be sustained, still need wage growth above 3%

Australia's largest fund manager AMP says (via tweet from Dr Shane Oliver Head of Investment Strategy and Economics and Chief Economist)

Goldman Sachs

  • says there is a "hawkish pivot" by Low
  • and that low, stable inflation expectations "as a precondition for sustained low employment" are going to more difficult to achieve with the rise in price for rising oil and food

Yesterday NAB dragged forward its rate hike lift off expectation:

WPAC is at August also

Lowe and dep gov Debelle. Debelle is speaking later.

The governor and deputy governor of the RBA are both speaking on Wednesday