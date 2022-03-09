RBA
RBA Governor Lowe spoke earlier today ... edging more hawkish (or at least less dovish)
Responses to Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe's speech are coming in
Eamonn Sheridan
Wednesday, 09/03/2022 | 02:05 GMT-0
09/03/2022 | 02:05 GMT-0
Posts are here:
Australia's largest fund manager AMP says (via tweet from Dr Shane Oliver Head of Investment Strategy and Economics and Chief Economist)
- The RBA looks to be getting closer to raising rates & is now even starting to stress the importance of keeping inflation low & stable and its inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term fighting commitment.
- While its still vague on timing we see the first rate hike as being in June & expect more hawkish signals ahead
Goldman Sachs
- says there is a "hawkish pivot" by Low
- and that low, stable inflation expectations "as a precondition for sustained low employment" are going to more difficult to achieve with the rise in price for rising oil and food
Yesterday NAB dragged forward its rate hike lift off expectation:
WPAC is at August also
Lowe and dep gov Debelle. Debelle is speaking later.
Preview is here:
The governor and deputy governor of the RBA are both speaking on Wednesday
Tags
