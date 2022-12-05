The Reserve Bank of Australia statement is due at 0330 GMT on Tuesday, 6 December 2022.

Earlier previews:

As an aside, I have read some outdated 'previews' of this RBA meeting. For example, the RBA is 'data dependent'. They are not. They were but this has been abandoned as the bank watches and waits while it assesses the impact of its past rate hikes. Westpac also added, pointedly:

  • The Minutes of the November meeting revealed a new guideline for monetary policy, “acting consistently would support confidence in the monetary policy framework.”
  • The motive of “consistency” does seem to be at cross purposes with the core policy of “[t]he size and timing of future interest rate increases will continue to be determined by the incoming data.”

Spot on.

Anyway, some snippet previews:

Société Générale

  • “We expect the RBA to increase its cash rate target from 2.85% to 3.10%. While policymakers continue to say that they have not ruled out returning to 50 bps hike if necessary, we don’t think that the current environment justifies returning to a 50 bps hike. We reiterate our recently revised terminal policy rate forecast of 3.85%, which matches our forecast of the terminal Fed Funds rate at 5.25% (upper bound).”

National Australia Bank:

---

This is the final RBA meeting for this year.

The next meeting is on February 7.

The Reserve Bank of Australia does not meet in January, its beach holiday time! I hope they find a better beach than this one, it sucks:

fed beach