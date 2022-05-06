Earlier in the week we had the first RBA cash rate hike for over 11 years:

Since then we have had some updated analyst forecasts:

Headlines from today's SoMP via Reuters:

Check out the core inflation forecasts - to stay above the top of the target band ( 2 to 3%) for a good time to come (out to December 2023 ... which didn't quite make it into the box I drew .... sorry 'bout that!)

cpi forecasts 06 May 2022 rba

But ... the range of forecasts show it could be MUCH higher (and therefore more rate hikes if so):

22 cpi forecasts 06 May 2022 rba.jpg

Full text: