We are not ruling anything in or out on policy

We still think risks are balanced

What we're really looking for is data that assures that inflation is coming back to target

We've had good news so far on inflation but it still has a '4' in front of the the inflation rate

We don't want inflation expectations to rise

Tax cuts are not a material issue for inflation and spending

We need to be sure we won't have to backtrack on inflation

The Australian dollar is at the highs of the day during the press conference but it's also coming alongside reports about China helping the stock market.