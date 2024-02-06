- We are not ruling anything in or out on policy
- We still think risks are balanced
- What we're really looking for is data that assures that inflation is coming back to target
- We've had good news so far on inflation but it still has a '4' in front of the the inflation rate
- We don't want inflation expectations to rise
- Tax cuts are not a material issue for inflation and spending
- We need to be sure we won't have to backtrack on inflation
The Australian dollar is at the highs of the day during the press conference but it's also coming alongside reports about China helping the stock market.