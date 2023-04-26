RBC says the 125 year-end median forecast for USD/JPY reflected in the most recent Bloomberg survey suggests the market is skewed to heavily one-way.

“Risk in FX markets is rarely as asymmetric as this implies”

RBC year-end target is the other way, at 140:

says impact of higher interest rates globally will outweigh any reaction to the potential end of Bank of Japan yield-curve control

Japan’s life insurers' plans to reduce their holdings of currency-hedged foreign bonds will also weigh on the yen over time

“In the longer-term, this will drive dollar-yen higher, though we don’t rule out shorter-term bouts of selling from outside Japan, particularly around BOJ policy announcements”

“A deep US and global recession would upend our forecasts, but is not in our central forecast.”

USD/JPY weekly chart: