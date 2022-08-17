Yesterday we had the latest in the string of Reserve Bank of New Zealand rate hikes:
- ForexLive Asia-Pacific FX news wrap: AUD drops on data, NZD up on RBNZ
- RBNZ Gov. Orr says sees below-par growth but not forecasting a recession
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr will be speaking again today. He will be appearing before the NZ Parliament's Finance and Expenditure Select Committee.
After policy statements its normal for Orr and other officials of the Bank to pop up in media interviews in following days also.