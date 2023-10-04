Reserve Bank of New Zealand

  • Demand growth in the economy continues to ease.
  • Committee agreed that the OCR needs to stay at a restrictive level
  • Interest rates are constraining economic activity and reducing inflationary pressure as required
  • While GDP growth in the June quarter was stronger than anticipated, the growth outlook remains subdued.
  • With monetary conditions remaining restrictive, spending growth is expected to decline further
  • Near-term risk that activity and inflation do not slow as much as needed
  • Prolonged period of subdued activity is required to reduce inflationary pressure

RBNZ minutes:

  • Committee agreed that interest rates may need to remain at a restrictive level for a more sustained period of time
  • Committee noted inflation is still expected to decline to within the target band by the second half of 2024
  • Recent indicators show that employment intentions are flat and difficulty in finding labour has reduced
  • Over the medium term committee agreed downside risks around the outlook for global growth remain
RBNZ Governor Orr
Background to this decision: