The New Zealand Institute of Economic Research runs a "Shadow Board" made up of private sector and academic analysts.

  • says that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand should raise the official cash rate (OCR) by another 50 basis points to 3.50 percent at the upcoming October meeting
  • Only one member does not recommend such a large increase due to concerns about business and consumer confidence and the increasing cost of finance
  • Shadow Board members highlighted that domestic constraints, particularly labour, are keeping inflation high.

The RBNZ meet on Wednesday the 5th October. A 50bp rate hike is widely expected.

