The New Zealand Institute of Economic Research runs a "Shadow Board" made up of private sector and academic analysts.

says that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand should raise the official cash rate (OCR) by another 50 basis points to 3.50 percent at the upcoming October meeting

Only one member does not recommend such a large increase due to concerns about business and consumer confidence and the increasing cost of finance

Shadow Board members highlighted that domestic constraints, particularly labour, are keeping inflation high.

The RBNZ meet on Wednesday the 5th October. A 50bp rate hike is widely expected.