Reserve Bank of New Zealand Deputy Governor/General Manager Financial Stability Hawkesby with the remarks:
- New Zealand financial system remains strong
- Prices have stabilized in house markets over the last six months
System can cope with high interest rates
I'm not sure where Hawkesby is speaking today.
That last comment is interesting in light of what we heard from ANZ analysts on Friday:
- ANZ are expecting the RBNZ to hike its cash rate in February and in April, to 6%
- NZDUSD moves higher helped by ANZ call for higher rates
***
RBNZ Governor Orr also crossing the wires:
- it is concerning that the population is growing so rapidly at a time residential construction is slowing