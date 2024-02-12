Reserve Bank of New Zealand Deputy Governor/General Manager Financial Stability Hawkesby with the remarks:

New Zealand financial system remains strong

Prices have stabilized in house markets over the last six months

System can cope with high interest rates

I'm not sure where Hawkesby is speaking today.

That last comment is interesting in light of what we heard from ANZ analysts on Friday:

***

RBNZ Governor Orr also crossing the wires: