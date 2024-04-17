Earlier today we had the official CPI data from NZ:
- New Zealand Q1 CPI comes in at +4.0% y/y (vs. 4.0% expected)
- New Zealand CPI response: ASB forecast first RBNZ rate cut in February 2025, from Nov 2024
Now this from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand:
The Bank on its own model:
- We created the sectoral factor model. It estimates the common component of inflation in the CPI basket, the tradable basket, and the non-tradable basket, based upon separate factors for the tradable and non-tradable sectors. The data excludes GST.