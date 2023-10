The sectoral factor model is the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's own preferred inflation measure, it dropped back significantly in the September quarter:

The Bank on its own model:

We created the sectoral factor model. It estimates the common component of inflation in the CPI basket, the tradable basket, and the non-tradable basket, based upon separate factors for the tradable and non-tradable sectors. The data excludes GST.

Earlier today we had the official CPI data from NZ: