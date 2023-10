more to come

New Zealand CPI Q3 2023:

+5.6% y/y

expected 5.9%, prior 6.0%

+1.8% q/q

expected +2.0%, prior +1.1%

NZD/USD marked down a few points on the data:

NZD/USD traded up to that 0.5925 ish level after the weekend election and hasn;t managed to move much higher.