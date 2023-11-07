Every analyst I've read on the Tuesday, 7 November 2023 RBA decision has forecast a rate hike.

I have seen a couple of hold outs though. I haven't managed to read a piece making the arguments for a hold. If I was writing such a piece (I am not as I think the RBA will raise its cash rate today) I'd point o:

  • the RBA having been complacent in the past and it wouldn't surprise me if they are again
  • the movement higher for inflation evident in the recent official is not "material" for the RBA's inflation outlook
  • the impact of past rate hikes has not yet fully filtered into the real economy so there is a reason not to hike

From TD:

  • expect a 25 bps hike following the outsized Q3 CPI print
  • The outcome was material in our view and threatens the RBA's ability to bring inflation under 3% by Q4'25.
  • A hike would be consistent with RBA comments of ‘...a low tolerance returning inflation to target more slowly than currently expected.’
  • That said, we do acknowledge the decision is a close call

Bolding mine. Yes, it is. Market pricing is around 60% for a hike.

---

Earlier:

The RBA statement is due at 2.30pm Sydney time, which is 2230 US Eastern time and 0330 GMT.

---

