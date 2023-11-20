At 10 am Sydney time, which is 2300 GMT and 1800 US Eastern time:

Panel Participation by Michele Bullock, Governor, at the ASIC Annual Forum, Melbourne

At 10.45 am Sydney time, which is 2345 GMT and 1845 US Eastern time:

Speech by Carl Schwartz, Acting Head of Domestic Markets – Australian Securitisation Markets: Responding to Change – at the Australian Securitisation Forum's Conference, Sydney

At 11.30 am Sydney time, which is 0030 GMT and 1930 US Eastern time:

Minutes of November 2023 Monetary Policy Meeting of the Reserve Bank Board

A little further ahead, at 7.35pm on Wednesday 22 November at 7.35pm Sydney time, which is

Speech by Michele Bullock, Governor – A Monetary Policy Fit for the Future – at the ABE Annual Dinner, Sydney.

The Governor will talk about the recent monetary policy decision and progress on the implementation of recommendations of the Review of the Bank.

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock