At 10 am Sydney time, which is 2300 GMT and 1800 US Eastern time:
- Panel Participation by Michele Bullock, Governor, at the ASIC Annual Forum, Melbourne
At 10.45 am Sydney time, which is 2345 GMT and 1845 US Eastern time:
- Speech by Carl Schwartz, Acting Head of Domestic Markets – Australian Securitisation Markets: Responding to Change – at the Australian Securitisation Forum's Conference, Sydney
At 11.30 am Sydney time, which is 0030 GMT and 1930 US Eastern time:
- Minutes of November 2023 Monetary Policy Meeting of the Reserve Bank Board
A little further ahead, at 7.35pm on Wednesday 22 November at 7.35pm Sydney time, which is
- Speech by Michele Bullock, Governor – A Monetary Policy Fit for the Future – at the ABE Annual Dinner, Sydney.
- The Governor will talk about the recent monetary policy decision and progress on the implementation of recommendations of the Review of the Bank.
