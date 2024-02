Bullock will speak in Australia's parliament Friday morning, from 9.30 am Sydney time (9 February 2024)

2230 GMT and 1730 US Eastern time (on Thursday, 8 February 2024)

I'll have the headlines posted on site, but if you would like to watch/listen live:

Appearance by Michele Bullock, Governor, before the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics

Earlier this week:

The RBA's cash rate is now above the inflation rate: