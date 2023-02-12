The knives are out for Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe:

Lowe is not doing himself any favours. Apart from pre-prepared statements Lowe has not spoken publicly since November of 2022. But, he did brief a hedge fund here in Australia after a policy meeting. Had lunch with them too.

  • The RBA says he didn't add to what was already in the Tuesday policy Statement at the meeting with the fund
  • A second meeting was scheduled for Wednesday, February 15 but this has been cancelled (the RBA is not completely tone-deaf it seems)

As I said above, these meetings happen all the time, the misstep is in not addressing the public for over two months. Optics, guys.

Phillip Lowe RBA bad luck brian meme

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe