The knives are out for Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe:

Lowe is not doing himself any favours. Apart from pre-prepared statements Lowe has not spoken publicly since November of 2022. But, he did brief a hedge fund here in Australia after a policy meeting. Had lunch with them too.

The RBA says he didn't add to what was already in the Tuesday policy Statement at the meeting with the fund

A second meeting was scheduled for Wednesday, February 15 but this has been cancelled (the RBA is not completely tone-deaf it seems)

As I said above, these meetings happen all the time, the misstep is in not addressing the public for over two months. Optics, guys.

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe