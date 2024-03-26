At 0815 Eastern time (1215 GMT) Carolyn Rogers, Senior Deputy Governor of Bank of Canada, will give a speech on the need to improve Canadian productivity.
Recently from the Bank of Canada:
Carolyn Rogers, Senior Deputy Governor at Bank of Canada
