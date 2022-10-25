The next eight days will be a wild ride of central bank decisions are slated to include a collective 400 basis points of hiking, which is the biggest jump in a small strectch of time in decades.

The moves these central banks make will set the stage for an ongoing hawkish stance or a crescendo of hikes before a shift to a slower pace.

It all starts on Wednesday.

1) Bank of Canada on Oct 26

74% priced in for 75 basis points with the remainder at 50 bps. Talk and pricing of a dovish surprised has picked up.

2) European Central Bank on Oct 27

93% priced in for 75 bps with the remainder at 100 bps. Could it come with a dovish pivot on retreating energy prices.

3) Bank of Japan on Oct 28

No change 94% priced in with 6% for a 10 bps hike. The ultimate wild card, could they abandon yield curve control?

4) Reserve Bank of Australia on Nov 1

92% priced in for 25 bps with the remainder at 50 bps. The RBA has signaled a slowing pace of hikes as they near 3%.

5) Federal Reserve on Nov 2

93% priced in for 75 bps with the remainder at 100 bps. The Fed pushed back on Friday against a +5% terminal peak.

6) Bank of England on Nov 3

58% priced in for 75 bps with the remainder at 100 bps. They were burned by a too-dovish decision that contributed to Truss' demise and now they face another test. Can they maintain credibility?