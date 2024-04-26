SNB chairman, Thomas Jordan, says that they do take climate change very seriously but notes that:

"We should not give the impression that we can solve all the problems of the world with monetary policy."

He also adds that the central bank takes into account all risks with its investments and that they do have exclusion criterias when making investment decisions. This of course is related to protests against the SNB, with environmental groups demanding for the Swiss central bank to offload investments in firms that are believed to be linked to global warming and climate change.