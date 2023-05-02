Further, the chance of a further hike in June has been erased and the market is pricing in 4.39% at year end from 4.75-5.00% currently.
A few days ago, Treasury officials were taking a hard line on FRC, saying it was idiosyncratic and the market largely agreed but after the equity wipeout in the sale to JPMorgan, the market is having second thoughts.
Last week, Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger said, perhaps ominously:
“Every bank in the country is way tighter on real estate loans today than they were six months ago .. We have a lot of troubled office buildings, a lot of troubled shopping centres .. There’s a lot of agony out there.”
Ambrose Evans-Pritchard is also out with a column spreading fear.
For me, the Fed holding rates tomorrow would probably send a worse message to the market than hiking by 25.
It would look like they know something that markets don't regarding banks.
Dovish hike probably the best outcome for risk assets, which would mean a clear shift to the sidelines.