The June Fed funds futures contract implies a peak for rates at 5.06%, which is significantly higher than the 4.94% level from the start of the week.

The market is shifting towards the Fed rather than vice versa. Tomorrow's non-farm payrolls report will be critical in that debate but for now the ADP and initial jobless claims data points to a continued robust hiring environment. It's tough to envision a significant retrenchment of the US consumer without pain in the jobs market.

In turn, the US dollar has rallied since the data with USD/JPY (below) up to 133.61 from 132.54. The euro has also fallen to 1.0556 from 1.0610 against the US dollar.

USDJPY daily d

With the market pricing in strong data and the likelihood of more rate hikes, there's broad weakness in US equities and the commodity market.