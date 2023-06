0815 GMT/0415 US Eastern time: Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Swati Dhingra is speaking at the UK Women in Economics Network on "tools for success."

Dhingra is one of two rate-setters on the MPC who voted against further increases in borrowing costs recently

0830 GMT/0430 US Eastern time: Bank of England MPC member Silvana Tenreyro takes part in a panel discussion on monetary policy at the European Central Bank conference in Portugal