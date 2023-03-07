Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is delivering his semi-annual testimony to Congress today and tomorrow, starting with the Senate. The event starts at 10 am ET but there's a good chance the text is released earlier.

Historically it's been a bit of a moving target. Watch the tape carefully at the bottom of the hour at 8:30 am ET and again at 9 am ET.

Aside from Powell, it's a light calendar today with only US wholesale sales at 10 am ET and a 3-year Treasury auction at 1 pm ET.

It's all about the Fed chair today and the dollar is moderately higher in fear/anticipation of hawkish comments.