Via a note from UBS Wealth Management on the S&P500, noting the stalling rally this week after a strong YTD.

In brief from the note:

the market is too upbeat about the prospect that the Fed can achieve a soft landing for the US economy

Risks remain that the Fed could hike more than markets are expecting.

The delayed effects of prior hikes are still feeding through, adding to headwinds for the economy. nominal yield on the 10-year Treasury ... rose ... to ... the highest level since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in early March.

Equity market valuations leave little room for policy error. The US equity market is trading at 19.3 times 12-month projected earnings, a roughly 19% premium to the 15-year average ...Such multiples have historically been associated with periods in which 10-year US Treasury yields have been below 2%, rather than close to 4% as at present, and also periods of robust earnings growth. Given that 12-month trailing earnings per share growth has remained above the post-1960 trend rate, we see little potential for a swift bounce—even if the Fed succeeds in guiding the US economy to a soft landing.



UBS conclude:

So, against this backdrop, we see a better risk-reward outlook for fixed income over equities.

