Deutsche Bank says there is tentative evidence that US core inflation is settling around 3%. And that is triggering some concern at the Fed.

lower gas prices should help headline drop

but we expect core to edge up

core is remaining stubborn

The consensus suggests that the Fed have pretty much won the battle on inflation, and markets have certainly got very excited about a potential dovish pivot ... But this is far from the first time that hopes for a dovish pivot have caused excitement, and if core is sticky around 3% then there’s little doubt that the Fed will look to tighten policy again.

It was notable that Chair Powell said last week that they were aiming for a sufficiently restrictive stance of policy, but “we are not confident that we have achieved such a stance”.

