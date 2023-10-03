Mizuho on USD/JPY at 150:

Admittedly, the continued JPY weakness is a concern. While 150 remains a closely watched figure, it is not a clear line in the sand.

JPY weakness will be restrained as JPY bears will be wary of intervention risks.

Simply put, should the US economic data outperform, the BoJ will likely check pace of JPY depreciation rather than maintain a wall at 150 especially amid rising energy prices.

All in, the USD/JPY to remain buoyed above 148

Decent commentary from Mizuho. I agree, 150 is a round number, not a hard and fast line.