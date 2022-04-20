Its been an active day in Japan (read from the bottom up for the chronology):
- Japan deputy chief cabinet secretary says FX stability is important
- A little more on the Bank of Japan intervention in the JGB market today
- BOJ intervention in the bond market
- Intervention by the Bank of Japan looks likely today
- Goldman Sachs says the probability of USD/JPY intervention has increased significantly.
USD/JPY has given back all its earlier rise, and more. The latest were those comments from the dep chief cabinet minister. He'll get a promotion at this rate!