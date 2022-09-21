The Journal report is gated but its related to the losses on the bond-buying it did during the pandemic.
Earlier on this:
- RBA dep gov Michele Bullock speaking - addressing bond review report
- RBA Review of the Bond Purchase Program - full text
---
Markets are focused right now on the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting later today:
- Video: Signs of global economic weakness mount ahead of the FOMC decision
- USD - Federal Reserve "monetary policy will remain restrictive through 2023 and into 2024"
- Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement due Wednesday, 21 September 2022 - preview
- Another 75bps hike on Wed; Risk of USD stronger for longer - BofA
- Fed could raise rates until they force unemployment higher - WSJ
FOMC forecast, +75bp hike but high inflation means +100bp is a risk