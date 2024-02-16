Japan finance minister Suzuki
- Won't comment on forex levels.
- Important for currencies to move in stable manner reflecting fundamentals.
- Stable moves of FX desirable.
- Must respect independence of BOJ.
- Up to BOJ to decide monetary policy.
- Closely watching FX moves with a high sense of urgency.
- Up to BOJ to decide monetary policy including the timing of ending negative interest rates.
- Am aware there are various opinions in financial markets about the fate of negative rates.
- Won't comment on FX intervention as doing so may affect the market
