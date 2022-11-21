Reuters with a recap of the unchanged loan prime rates from China today:

ICYMI:

These were expected after the MLF was left at an unchanged rate last week.

Reuters recap, in brief:

China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged for the third straight month on Monday, as a weaker yuan and persistent capital outflows continued to limit Beijing's ability to ease monetary conditions to support the economy.

"We think there's probability to lower the 5-year LPR in December due to the downturn in the property market," said Xing Zhaopeng, senior China strategist at ANZ.

(the 5-year LPR is used for mortgage rate reference)

Graph of the LPRs via Bloomberg: