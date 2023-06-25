Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Thomas Jordan spoke in an interview aired by Swiss broadcaster SRF on Saturday.
Of note, Jordan Jordan said the SNB's recent interest rate hike was "very likely not quite" enough to come fully to grips with the high rate inflation in Switzerland.
His remarks came after the SNB hiked its policy interest rate by 25 basis points on Thursday:
- SNB raises policy rate by 25 bps to 1.75%, as expected
- SNB's Jordan: We cannot rule out further monetary policy tightening
- SNB's Jordan: The view that policy would be better by not tightening today is false
Jordan also had comments on the recent rescue of Credit Suisse (now taken over by UBS).