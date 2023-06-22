Prior 1.50%

Rate hike is to counter inflation, which has increased again over the medium-term

Additional rate hikes cannot be ruled out to ensure price stability

In the current environment, the focus is on selling foreign currency

Will remain active in the FX market as necessary

Sees 2023 inflation at 2.2% (previously 2.6%)

Sees 2024 inflation at 2.2% (previously 2.0%)

Full statement

No surprises there by the SNB but the franc has weakened a little on the decision as they do forecast a lower inflation outlook for this year. USD/CHF has moved up from 0.8910 near the lows for the day earlier to 0.8950 at the moment. Here's the forecast graph: