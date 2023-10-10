Yesterday the Fed's Jefferson and Logan indicated a higher chance that the Fed is done hiking, due to higher long-end yields. That helped to boost risk trades but we'll need to hear from some more people for the market to feel better about the terminal top.
At the moment, the Fed's Bostic is just starting a moderated panel on the economic outlook, then we'll have to wait a bit for more:
- 1:30 pm ET the Fed's Waller speaks on "The Evolution of Monetary Policy"
- 3 pm ET the Fed's Kashkari participates in a moderated Q&A
- 6 pm ET the Fed's Daly participates in a town hall discussion on economic challenges facing young Americans