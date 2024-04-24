A piece via Reuters in brief:

  • China does not appear ready cut rates, given unexpectedly strong Q1 growth data
  • China appears reluctant to cut rates ahead of the Fed
  • Yuan has been rising steadily since mid-March, its trade-weighted index has hit its highest since October 2022, its just not rising against a very strong USD

Reuters concludes:

  • If Beijing can accept the US dollar strength it could ease monetary policy to prioritise economic support.
  • The yuan might even emerge stronger on the ensuing rally in Chinese risk assets.

CNY CFETS index (Reuters chart):

CNY CFETS index 24 April 2024 2