Bitcoin runs higher after 8 days of up and down consolidation

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Cryptocurrency

Runs into a topside trend line

The price of of bitcoin is running higher today. The price is up about $580 currently at $9713.65. The low today was down at $9126.76. The high reached $9769.70.  

Runs into a topside trend line 
The run to the upside has taken the price outside a consolidation box that's all the price trade between $9078 and $9619 over the last 8 trading days.   There were a number of ups and downs during those a trading days.

The high today has however run into some overhead resistance defined by a topside trend line. That trend line currently comes in at $9768.22 (and moving higher). As mentioned, the high for the day reached $9769.70. Close enough for bitcoin technicals. The price has backed off a little, but that topside trend line will be eyed going forward.   A break above should solicit more buying with traders likely looking toward the nice round $10,000 level on more upside momentum.  

Close risk for intraday/short-term traders would be the old highs over the last 8 trading days at $9619 (high from February 3) and $9574 (high from January 30/31).  Stay above keeps the bulls in control. Move below and the run higher should start to lose some momentum with a potential move back down toward a retest of the 100 and 200 hour moving averages (blue and green lines) after the failed break.  

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose