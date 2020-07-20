4 reasons gold is going to hit a record high

Citi says the price of gold will hit a record high in the next 6 to 9 months

and assess a 30% probability it would go above $2,000 in the next 3-5 months

4 bullish factors:

loose monetary policy

low real yields

record ETF inflows

increased gold asset allocation

"Nominal gold prices have already posted fresh records in every other G-10 and major EM currency this year, so we believe it is only a matter of time for fresh gold-USD highs"





Citi sees gold averaging $US1,750 this year, 1,965 next year





Risks