55 new COVID19 cases reported in Chinese mainland as of Thursday

54 of the 55 are attributed to 'imported'' cases.

China will shut its borders  to most foreigners from Saturday due to fears of a second outbreak from imported cases.
  • Foreign nationals currently holding Chinese visas or residency permits will be temporarily banned from entering
  • government is also suspending all visa-free transit and visa-on-landing programs
  • People holding diplomatic passports are exempted
  • Foreign nationals who must visit China out of necessity need to apply for new visas
  • holders of Chinese visas issued after Thursday will be allowed into the country

China totals now:
  • 81,340 cases
  • 3,292 deaths

