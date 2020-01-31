Count now up to 64 US military personnel in Iraq suffered brain trauma in a Iranian missile attack
Originally it was no one was injured
- Then it went to 11
- Then 34
- Then 50
- And now its 64
64 service members -- 14 more than previously reported -- have been diagnosed with mild traumatic brain injuries, Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Campbell, a Defense Department spokesman, said in a statement on Thursday night.
Of those, 39 have returned to duty; at least 21 have gone to Germany for "further evaluation and treatment."
The steady drip feed of more and more brain injured personnel suggests even further bad news to come on this. Are those screeching about misinformation coming out of China doing the same on how the US is treating its people?
All is not well.