Count now up to 64 US military personnel in Iraq suffered brain trauma in a Iranian missile attack

Originally it was no one was injured

Then it went to 11

Then 34

Then 50

And now its 64

64 service members -- 14 more than previously reported -- have been diagnosed with mild traumatic brain injuries, Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Campbell, a Defense Department spokesman, said in a statement on Thursday night.

Of those, 39 have returned to duty; at least 21 have gone to Germany for "further evaluation and treatment."











The steady drip feed of more and more brain injured personnel suggests even further bad news to come on this. Are those screeching about misinformation coming out of China doing the same on how the US is treating its people?





All is not well.








