After Brexit: The GBP market might get a chance to focus on the real economy

That might not be such a good thing





Brexit is completely dominating GBP trading and that's not going to stop any time soon.







The best thing that could happen for the currency is a deal in the next few weeks. That's not only because of the volatility in the currency, but also because there are signs of the economy slowing and the government needs to get to work on shoring up growth. This week's CBI industrial trends data was softer than expected and we're now seeing the worst readings since the financial crisis.





SocGen highlights the risks in a note today from Kit Juckes:



