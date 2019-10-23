After Brexit: The GBP market might get a chance to focus on the real economy
That might not be such a good thing
Brexit is completely dominating GBP trading and that's not going to stop any time soon.
The best thing that could happen for the currency is a deal in the next few weeks. That's not only because of the volatility in the currency, but also because there are signs of the economy slowing and the government needs to get to work on shoring up growth. This week's CBI industrial trends data was softer than expected and we're now seeing the worst readings since the financial crisis.
SocGen highlights the risks in a note today from Kit Juckes:
"Parliament has managed to vote for a Withdrawal Bill, after all, and that still makes a no deal exit very unlikely. When that finally happens, I expect to see EUR/GBP around 0.85 and GBP/USD above 1.30. Sadly though, while the current state of the UK economy is not affecting sterling at the moment, yesterday's CBI Industrial Trends survey showed orders falling further. This is a global story, not just a UK one. We're in the third post-GFC downturn and it is clearly worse than the other two. It will result in lower rates in the UK in due course. And a stronger yen."