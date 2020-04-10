All quiet on holiday-thin trading

But it is not your typical Easter holiday this year

Many markets are closed today due to Good Friday and many will still be closed on Monday as well in observance of the Easter break.





As such, it is all quiet right now as many investors could sure use the time to stay well rested and reflect on the recent happenings over the past few weeks.





FX is pretty much the only thing that is open and the ranges have been lackluster amid thin liquidity conditions. Things may improve a little in Europe but I wouldn't look too much into any moves during this period as they are largely liquidity-driven - not in a good way.





The Easter break this time around is quite different for everyone around the world. Instead of enjoying a good time off with friends and families, many of us are trapped at home and unable to enjoy the usual festivities from years past.





For me, I was looking forward to catching Rita Ora this weekend before taking a short trip to another country in Asia. But alas, those plans were well put off since February amid the coronavirus epidemic and country lockdowns across the globe.





Instead, I'm going to make a second batch of brownies later today (made some earlier in the week) because hey, who doesn't like chocolate desserts? :D





How are you spending your Easter break this year? I hope everyone is keeping safe and are staying healthy - both mentally and physically - during this time. I'll still check in for any updates but in the meantime, I wish you all a happy Easter holiday!



