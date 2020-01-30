Amazon to report fourth-quarter earnings after the close

Earnings-per-share of $4.02



revenues of $86.2 billion. That is a 19% increase from 72.4 billion last year



Last year the company earned $6.04. Expenses are going up as Amazon transitions to 1 day delivery. Amazon said that it would spend $1.5 billion over the holiday to expand 1 delivery.







Last quarter the company stock fell by 8.6% in after-hours trading after falling short on earnings but beating revenue forecasts. Earnings-per-share came in at $4.23. The market was expecting $4.61.









