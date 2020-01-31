Coronavirus - American Airlines pilots to decline assignments to flights between the USA and China

A union representing 15,000 American Airlines pilots citing "serious, and in many ways still unknown, health threats posed by the coronavirus."
The Allied Pilots Association union asked a court for a temporary and immediate restraining order halting the flights as the virus spreads.
"The safety and well-being of our crews and passengers must always be our highest priority - first, last, and always," APA President Capt. Eric Ferguson said in a statement. "Numerous other major carriers that serve China, including British Airways, Air Canada, and Lufthansa, have chosen to suspend service to that country out of an abundance of caution."