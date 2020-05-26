An Oil ICYMI - Russia, oil majors discuss extending the crude output cut further

Overnight oil news with a report that Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak met with domestic major oil companies on Tuesday

Discussions centred on implementing oil production curbs

possible extension of the current level of cuts beyond June

Reuters reported the info citing unnamed sources, said no final decision was reached.

Kommersant daily, citing three sources in oil industry, said Russia may keep the current level of cuts until September





I posted a couple of days ago on measures in Russia to try to ease the impact of cuts:

Russian energy head honcho Novak:



