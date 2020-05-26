An Oil ICYMI - Russia, oil majors discuss extending the crude output cut further

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Overnight oil news with a report that Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak met with domestic major oil companies on Tuesday 

  • Discussions centred on implementing oil production curbs
  • possible extension of the current level of cuts beyond June
Reuters reported the info citing unnamed sources, said no final decision was reached.
Kommersant daily, citing three sources in oil industry, said Russia may keep the current level of cuts until September

I posted a couple of days ago on measures in Russia to try to ease the impact of cuts:
Russian energy head honcho Novak:
Russia Energy Minister Alexander Novak
See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose