Another day, another dollar (selloff)

US dollar on the defensive again





The US dollar is sinking again.





The rundown of reasons to sell the dollar is this:

US election/political risk

Improving Republican polls increase risk of divided, deadlocked



The lack of further stimulus could tee-up US economic underperformance

Relative valuations are better outside the US (i.e. equity p/e ratios)

Money is flowing out of USD safe-haven trades

Debt monetization fears



At the moment, the euro and the pound are leading the way with the commodity currencies not far behind. It's a genuine dollar rout though and at some story the momentum simply takes over.





EUR/USD still faces a big level at 1.20 but it certainly looks like it can run. The major risk I continue to see is that equity markets begin to kick-and-scream about the lack of stimulus.



