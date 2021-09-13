ANZ New Zealand business survey, preliminary for September, business confidence -7 and activity 18

Priors ... Business Confidence -14.2% & Activity Outlook 19.2%

Given New Zealand was plunged into lockdown, a very strict one indeed for its largest city of Auckland this is a good report.





ANZ comment:

most forward-looking activity indicators hold up well

Business confidence rose

own activity expectations were relatively flat

Employment and investment intentions slipped slightly but remain at solid levels,

while expected profitability dipped more meaningfully, with a net 13% of firms expecting lower profits

And:

cost pressures remain extreme, with a net 82.7% of firms reporting higher costs (versus 85% last month).

Capacity utilisation, which normally correlates pretty well with GDP, was remarkably robust, easing only slightly from 19 to 16%.

Compared to the same month a year ago, lockdown has of course seen reported activity plummet. But while the 36 point fall is large, it's remarkable that only a net 4% of businesses reported lower activity versus a year ago.







