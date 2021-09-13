ANZ New Zealand business survey, preliminary for September, business confidence -7 and activity 18
Priors ... Business Confidence -14.2% & Activity Outlook 19.2%
Given New Zealand was plunged into lockdown, a very strict one indeed for its largest city of Auckland this is a good report.
ANZ comment:
- most forward-looking activity indicators hold up well
- Business confidence rose
- own activity expectations were relatively flat
- Employment and investment intentions slipped slightly but remain at solid levels,
- while expected profitability dipped more meaningfully, with a net 13% of firms expecting lower profits
And:
- cost pressures remain extreme, with a net 82.7% of firms reporting higher costs (versus 85% last month).
- Capacity utilisation, which normally correlates pretty well with GDP, was remarkably robust, easing only slightly from 19 to 16%.
- Compared to the same month a year ago, lockdown has of course seen reported activity plummet. But while the 36 point fall is large, it's remarkable that only a net 4% of businesses reported lower activity versus a year ago.