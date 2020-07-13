Apple does not expect full US office return before end of year

doesn't expect full US office return before end of year



sees full Asia, Europe office return in coming months



pushes retail staff to work remote on Covid 19 we closures



shipping Covid 19 testing kits to retail, corporate staff



The price of Apple shares reached a all-time high of $399.82 today. That was just shy of the $400 level. The prices since moved lower and currently trades at $386.75. That is still higher by $3 on the day but well off its high price.





Meanwhile the NASDAQ index is gaining momentum to the downside. After trading as high as 10,824.78, it is trading down 105 points or -1.0% at 10512.55.







The S&P index is also just turned negative on the day. It currently trades at 3180.95.







The Dow industrial average remains positive by 231 points or 0.89% at 26306.

