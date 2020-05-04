Subscription Confirmed!
Major indices open lower in early choppy trading
GBPUSD continues the chop lower in early week trading
The EURUSD corrects lower today after test of daily moving averages on Friday failed
The JPY is the strongest and the GBP is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day
Cable extends fall towards 1.2400 as sellers look to seize near-term control
Economists see Eurozone GDP contracting by 5.5% this year - ECB survey
ECB's de Guindos: ECB is playing its part, others must too
RBNZ to make further funds available to banks this month
Heads up - no USD/CNY mid rate setting today - China is on holiday
Goldman Sachs says RBNZ negative rates are not a done deal (but here is why it might)