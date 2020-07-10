Arizona coronavirus cases 4221 vs 4057 yesterday

PCR tests 16,110 vs 11,931 yesterday

Deaths 44 vs 75 yesterday

Positive test % at approx 25% vs 33% yesterday

Cases up 3.7% vs 3.7% seven-day average



The metrics in Arizona are the worst in any state right now. The % positivity rate is strong evidence of an out-of-control pandemic and the number of tests is far too low. The state called in help from the CDC to ramp up testing by 5,000 per day in the next week or two. That will lead to record case counts but will ultimately be positive.





Today's numbers are an improvement from yesterday despite higher total cases because positivity fell significantly.









It's clear that indoor air-conditioned places are a key vector for the virus right now and with the weekend forecast for 47-degrees (116-degrees Fahrenheit), that's a tough situation.

